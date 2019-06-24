“Soyuz MS-11” with the ISS crew returned to Earth
The crew of the International space station returned to Earth. Lander spacecraft “Soyuz MS-22” landed safely in Kazakhstan. According to “Roskosmos”, it happened at 5:49 GMT. The relevant information is published on the website of the Corporation.
Returned to the Earth Oleg Kononenko, David Saint-Jacques and Anne McClain. They stayed in space for six months. On the International space station remained Alexei Ovchinin, Nick Hague and Christine cook.
On the eve it became known that Russia has increased the cost of shipping American astronauts to the ISS. In 2015, the cost of the Russian piloted spaceship was 82 million dollars, and now because of inflation, increased by five percent.
In early June, NASA said on space tourism to the ISS.