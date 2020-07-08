SP-2: the waters of Denmark headed barge pipelay
Pipelay Fortuna
Denmark was allowed to finish the pipeline by the courts of new types. Work will not commence before the expiration of appeal decision.
In the waters of Denmark headed barge-laying vessel Fortuna, which is able to build Nord stream-2, according to the Marine Traffic portals and Myshiptracking.
According Myshiptracking, the ship Wednesday, July 8, left German waters and entered the Danish part of the Baltic sea. In this case, as no destination is specified the German port of Mukran, which holds pipes for the construction of the Nord stream-2. The vessel sailed from this port on Tuesday evening.
Recall, dandeniya allowed to finish SP-2 new courts.When laying of the Russian pipeline were allowed to use the pipe-laying with anchor positioning.
Now a new court can be used both separately and in combination with ships equipped with dynamic positioning system.
In addition to Fortune for completion can attract pipelay Academician Chersky with a dynamic positioning system, which is also located in Mukran.
But the construction of Nord stream-2 will not resume until the appeal period the decision of the Danish regulator. It is four weeks.
