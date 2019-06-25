Space Odyssey Kononenko, McClain and Saint-Jacques (PHOTO)
With the ISS after a seven-month flight back the crew of “Soyuz MS-11”, which was sent immediately after the accident, “Soyuz MS-10” 11 Oct 2018. In 5 hours 47 minutes Moscow time in Kazakhstan, landed, landing capsule of the spacecraft. Landing in the Moscow mission control Center was attended to by the experts. Came back to earth, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and astronaut Anne McClain (NASA) and David Saint-Jacques (canadian space Agency). Coming out of the capsule, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko immediately ate an Apple.
The astronauts carried to the ISS more than 60 experiments, including printed on a 3D printer biological tissue. The main task of the crew was the study of the punched skin of the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-9”. The crew of the 58th expedition was a witness of several historical events. In March, the ISS docked with the ship Crew Dragon with a dummy Ripley on Board – a prototype for future manned spacecraft NASA. In April, the astronauts delivered the goods of the earth for 3.5 hours – so fast cargo ships didn’t get to the station. And Oleg Kononenko, along with Alexei Ovchinin, came out in open space, took off the towel that hung outside for almost 10 years.
Now on the ISS will continue the work of the Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin, astronauts from the USA Nick Hague and Christine cook. The next expedition will travel from Baikonur on July 20 spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13”. The new crew will consist of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and European space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano (Italy).