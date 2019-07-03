SpaceX announced the dates for the first commercial flight into space
Us company SpaceX plans in 2021 to launch the first commercial mission of its spacecraft Starship. This was stated by Vice-President Jonathan Hofeller, reports Space News.
“We have already discussed this with three different clients, we are talking about the first mission. It’s these telecommunication companies,” he said.
Note that super-heavy booster Super Heavy developed to transport a 20-ton cargo into geostationary orbit more than 100 tons into low-earth orbit to become the first stage in their ambitious project.
Equipped with a nine-meter fairing payload, the trigger system is designed for transportation of crew and resources on the moon and Mars, but the first stages will be the next SpaceX vehicle that sends satellites into orbit around the Earth.
Hofeller added that SpaceX plans to do a few test flights before using the system launch next-generation satellites. Non commercial test flight to orbit could take place before the end of this year.
19 November 2018 Musk announced on Twitter to rename BFR in Starship, but then explained that Starship or Star ship is actually a spacecraft or upper stage, and the Super Heavy or super-Heavy — rocket booster needed to overcome the massive gravity of the Earth.
The purpose of the company SpaceX marked the launch of the technological mysteries with a cargo to Mars in 2022, followed by BFR manned mission in 2024, but has changed not only the name of the ship, but also its purpose.
Added various options of load capacity (small, heavy or zero) with the placement of the cargo compartment at the front of the ship. Planned various modifications of the version of the ship: the crew (BFR crew), a cargo (cargo BFR) and refueling (tanker BFR).
It is planned that in case of successful development of the BFR will replace all existing rockets and space transportation SpaceX (Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and Dragon) in early 2020-ies.