SpaceX unveiled the spaceship to fly to the moon and Mars (VIDEO)
Testing can start very soon
CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk presented the starship Starship, which is scheduled to launch to the moon and Mars.
On the night of September 29, Musk personally presented his creation to the launch pad of the spaceport in the us state of Texas. At one time the spacecraft can carry up to a hundred people and to take on Board a large quantity of goods, therefore, on the moon and on Mars can be built in the city, according to the company.
It is noted that the spaceship can be sent to other place in the Solar system.
Elon Musk has unveiled a new interplanetary ship Starship. He is able to deliver astronauts to the moon, and in the future — on Mars.
The presentation took place in the state of Texas. His speech the businessman was timed to the anniversary of the first payload delivery to orbit by the SpaceX company.
Musk said that a test launch of a Starship could take place in less than 6 months, and if the flight is successful, in the next few years will be a possible mission to Mars.