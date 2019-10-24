Spain carried the body of the dictator Franco out of the war memorial (photo, video)
Thursday, October 24, in Spain a historic event. The remains of the former dictator Franco was moved from the Basilica of the memorial complex “Valley of the Fallen” in Madrid and sent by helicopter to the municipal cemetery to the North of the Spanish capital, where the buried wife of a politician and statesman.
Exhumation conducted under heightened security this morning. The procedure took several hours. Attended 22 of the descendant of Franco, the priest and the Minister of justice of Spain.
The memorial complex “Valley of the Fallen” in Madrid
Note that the decision on the reburial of the dictator was taken against the will of his relatives. For 44 years after Franco’s death, democratic forces of the country have achieved this. They considered blasphemy by the fact that the leader of the fascist regime rests in the memorial to those who died during the civil war in Spain. It was Franco personally responsible for the death of thousands of people.
The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro sánchez, commenting on the reburial of the remains of the dictator, said: “This is a huge victory in the name of dignity, memory, justice and retribution, and then, in the name of the Spanish democracy”.
The remains of Franco was taken by helicopter
As you know, Franco seized power in Spain in the civil war, which lasted from 1936 to 1939. He stood at the head of the Falangists — the Spanish fascists. On the side of democratic forces in Spain fought hundreds of volunteers internationalists from various countries, including the Soviet Union.
The Phalangists still won. Franco managed to remain in power even after the end of the Second world war, which led to the downfall of the other fascist regimes in Europe — in Germany, Italy, Hungary, and Romania. He declared himself the Caudillo of the Spanish people, which means leader. Franco ruled Spain until his death in 1975. And only after the dictator did not, the country began the process of restoration of democracy. The Spaniards chose constitutional monarchy. The head of state is the king, the Executive power is in the hands of the government headed by the Prime Minister, the legislative power is the Parliament.
Supporters of the dictator with a banner “Franco is alive!”
Note that in Spain today there are many supporters of Franco. These people believe that only in the reign of dictator Spain was strong in every sense. Against the reburial were made, and some democratically-minded citizens. They adhere to the view that such actions of the authorities can lead to divisiveness. The opinions were divided. The government of Sanchez has gone on this risky step for a fortnight before parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for November 10.
