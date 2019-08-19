Spain has agreed to accept the ship of migrants abandoned Italy (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro sánchez ordered to take the ship a non-governmental organization Open Arms with more than a hundred migrants on Board, located near the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to the website of the government of the country. The ship suggested to stick in the port of Algeciras, reports “Interfax”. The decision was made due to an emergency on Board.

“It is an incomprehensible decision of the Italian authorities, and in particular, interior Minister Matteo Salvini, close all your ports, as well as the difficulties faced by other countries in the Central Mediterranean has forced Spain to re-take the lead in this crisis”, – stated in the message.

Spanish ports are not “neither the closest nor the most safe” for the vessel, but the “now Spain is the only country that is willing to accept” it reminded the government of the country.

In addition, the Spanish government stated the need to find a “European solution to migration problems”.

The situation with the vessel Open Arms should serve as the impetus for the “European family” if she wants to continue to adhere to the values of progress and humanism, which “contributed to its creation, and strengthened its ethical leadership in the world”, underlined in the message.

The ship of the Spanish non-governmental organization was not far from the Italian island of Lampedusa in the past two weeks. 147 migrants landing on the coast was impossible due to the prohibition of the Italian authorities.

Friday the official representative of the European Commission (EC) Vanessa IOC stated that the EC welcomes the agreement of six EU countries – France, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal, Romania and Spain – to take the migrants in the Mediterranean sea on Board of the ship Open Arms, but have yet to decide on their planting. The European Commission, according to the IOC, is ready to provide logistical and financial support through the relevant European Agency.

Another representative of the EC Tove Ernst in response to further questions he explained: “the competence of the Commission does not have permission to disembark. What we do is provide cooperation with member States to find a solution for the distribution of migrants after disembarkation. And it allows you to create conditions that will give member States the opportunity to agree to disembark from the ship.”