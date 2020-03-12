Spain has suspended the football championship due to coronavirus
Spanish La Liga announced the postponement of the next two rounds of the championship Spain for pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
This is stated on the website of the tournament.
The decision can be revised after the completion of quarantine in “Realization” and other clubs, which caught the disease, but also for any other possible situations.
The decision of the La Liga followed after the Royal football Federation of Spain has proposed to suspend the conduct of all football and Futsal competitions in the country – from the Examples to Tercera.
The Federation also canceled the Amateur competitions at the state level dealt with by itself.
We will remind that as of the morning of March 12 in Spain have identified more than 2,200 cases of coronavirus disease. 55 people died, 183 recovered.