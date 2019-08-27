Spain have 16 children developed the “werewolf syndrome” after taking defective drugs
In the Spanish region of Costa del Sol at least 16 young children have developed hypertrichosis or “werewolf syndrome” — a disease which manifests itself in excessive hair growth, not characteristic of the site of the skin. The reason, according to Daily Mail, was the use of substandard medicine, which is prescribed to children for indigestion and acid reflux. As it turned out, the drug omeprazole, oppressive secretion of gastric acid, for unknown reasons, was an admixture of Minoxidil, used to treat baldness.
The pharmaceutical company Farma-Química Sur SL based in Malaga, was deprived of the license, and the medicine withdrawn from sale. It was available in 30 pharmacies of Andalusia.
Authorities recommend parents to seek medical help in the case that they gave their children the contaminated drug.
