Spain is a unique achievement has missed chance ahead of schedule to qualify for Euro 2020…
On Saturday, October 12, in three groups passed the qualifiers of the European championship 2020. After the Belgian team a place in the final tournament of the Euro 2020 ahead of schedule got the team in Italy.
Group D
Georgia — Ireland — 0:0.
Denmark — Switzerland 1:0 (Poulsen, 85).
Position of commands: 1. Ireland — 12 points (6 matches); 2. Denmark — 12 (6); 3. Switzerland — 8 (5); 4. Georgia — 5 (6); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (5).
Group F
Faroe Islands — Romania — 0:3 (Puskas, 74, Metrica, 83, Keseru, 90+4).
Malta — Sweden — 0:4 (Danielson, 11, Larsson, 58, from a penalty kick, 71, from a penalty kick, Agius, 66 own goal).
Norway — Spain — 1:1 (king, 90+4 penalty Saul, 47).
700-th match of the Spanish national team for the first time (!) in the history of the national team’s 11 players were represented by 11 different clubs: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Juan Bernat (PSG) Sergio Ramos (real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), saúl Ñíguez (club atlético de Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Valencia) and Mikel Oyarzabal (real Sociedad).
In the end, the Spanish “inconsistency” in the last seconds of the meeting in Oslo missed the victory, and along with the chance ahead of time to qualify for the Euro 2020.
By the way, the 33-year-old captain of the Spaniards Sergio Ramos held the 168th match in the Spanish national team, surpassed the achievement of goalkeeper Iker Casillas became the record holder for number of matches in the national team. In Europe, only the goalkeeper of Juventus Gianluigi Buffon spent more games for the national team (176 matches in the national team of Italy).
Position of commands: 1. Spain — 19 (7); 2. Sweden — 14 (7); 3. Romania — 13 (7); 4. Norway — 10 (7); 5. Malta — 3 (7); 6. Faroe Islands — 0 (7).
Group J
Italy — Greece — 2:0 (Jorginho, 63, from a penalty, Bernardeschi, 78).
The victory in Rome over European Champions in 2004 led to the Italian team ahead of time to get into the final tournament of the European championship.
Liechtenstein — Armenia 1:1 (Frick, 72 — Barseghyan, 19).
Bosnia and Herzegovina — Finland — 4:1 (Hajrovic, 29, Pjanic, 37, from a penalty kick, 58, Hodzic, 73 — Pohjanpalo, 79).
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 21 (7); 2. Finland — 12 (7); 3. Armenia — 10 (7); 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 10 (7); 4. Greece — 5 (7): 6. Liechtenstein — 2 (7).
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter