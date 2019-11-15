Spain – Malta: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
On Friday, November 15, in Cadiz at the stadium “ramón de Carranza”, containing just over 25 thousand spectators, the Spanish national team in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 in the group F match will take Malta. Beginning at 21:45 Kyiv time.
Recall that in the first meeting of the teams in the current qualifying campaign, held in March in TA ‘ Qali, the Spaniards have achieved a modest victory (2:0) thanks to the double striker Alvaro Morata.
Wards Robert Moreno, playing a draw away to Sweden in the last round, early qualified for the final tournament of the European championship. In order to guarantee first place in the group, “Furia Roha” enough not to lose the dwarf representatives of the state — though, certainly, there is little doubt a confident victory of the Spaniards in the upcoming fight.
As for the Maltese, after a home victory over the Faroe Islands in the first round the wards of the local specialist Raymond of Ferruci lost all seven subsequent matches, while not scoring a single goal.
Note that in its history, Spain and Malta have met on the football field. Overall the teams have faced each other seven matches — all won by the team with a total goal difference of 30:3 (all balls Maltese scored in the qualifying campaign for Euro 1984, on which the “Furia Roja” subsequently became the silver medalist).
