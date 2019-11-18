Spain – Romania: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, November 18, in Madrid at the stadium “Wanda Metropolitano” that can accommodate 68.5 thousand spectators, will host the match of the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 qualifier between Spain and Romania. The game kicks off at 21:45.
We will remind, in the first match between the teams, which took place in early September in Bucharest, the team in the difficult match won with a minimum advantage — 2:1 (Ramos, 29, from a penalty, Paco, 47 — Andon, 59), with the last minutes of the match wards Roberto Moreno have been playing in the minority after the removal of striker Llorente.
The Spaniards go into the upcoming game without objectives, because with 23 points, before the final round, coming second ahead of Croatia five points. Same wards Cosmin Contra’s struggle with Norway over who will take the third place in the group, only the Scandinavians are in a better situation, because not play with the world champion and the triple champion of Europe, and with a modest Malta.
Add that the teams have a rich history of opposition — both official and friendly levels. Overall the teams have faced each other 15 matches, and not always the success was on the side of a new team — Spain have won just six matches, five matches ended in a draw, still four times the success was on the side of the Romanians (overall goal difference of 22:16 in favor of Spain).
For goals in the match online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.”
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter