Spain U21 vs France U21 live streaming free: preview, prediction
Spain U21 – France U21. The forecast for the match of Euro 2019 (06/27/2019)
Spain showed excellent football and deservedly ended up in the semifinals, in our prediction we appreciated the ability of the “red fury” to beat France on June 27 and reach the final of the tournament. How will the meeting end?
Spain (up to 21)
The Spanish national team in the first round, contrary to all forecasts, were beaten 1: 3 by Italy, and the ticket to the semifinals was a big question. However, in the next fight, the team of Luis De La Fuente showed character and in a very difficult match with a score of 2: 1 defeated Belgium.
In the final round, the Spaniards needed a major victory, which was mined – five goals to the gates of Poland provided the “red fury” a place in the semifinals.
France (up to 21)
The French team also faced serious problems in the opening match – it was only at the very end of the meeting that the French were able to score twice the English and win the meeting. Further there were no problems for the team of Sylvain Ripoll – a 1: 0 victory over Croatia and a goalless draw with Romania in the last round allowed the “tricolor” to be in the playoffs.
Statistics
Spain has won seven wins in the last nine matches
In each of the last 18 matches, Spain scored
Only two of the last four matches, France was able to win
Forecast
The Spanish national team was not for nothing considered to be one of the main favorites of the Euro – the “Red Fury” demonstrated its class at the group stage and absolutely deservedly went to the playoffs. The quality of football, the Spaniards are clearly superior to France, which has performance problems, and in the defense of reliability, it is clearly not enough.
If Spain plays its own football today, the French will have nothing to count on.