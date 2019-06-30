Spain U21 vs Germany U21 live streaming free: preview, prediction
Spain U21 – Germany U21. The forecast for the match of Euro 2019 (06/30/2019)
We have prepared our forecast for the Euro 2019 final, in which Spain and Germany will meet on June 30. Who will get the trophy?
Spain (up to 21)
The Spanish national team started the tournament with the defeat of 1: 3 from the Italians, which could put an end to the chances of getting into the playoffs. Nevertheless, the team of Luis De La Fuente beat alternately Belgium (2: 1) and Poland (5: 0), making their way to the semifinals. France was unable to “red fury” to provide any resistance and lost 1: 4, giving the Spaniards a ticket to the final.
Germany (up to 21)
For Germany, the group stage turned out to be more stable than for its current rival – the team of Stefan Kunz left the group in the first place. Victories over Denmark (3: 1) and Serbia (6: 1) opened the way to the semifinals for the Germans, so they relaxed in the last round and, contrary to all forecasts, gave a draw to Austria 1: 1. Romania in the semi-finals desperately resisted, but lost 2: 4, finishing the game in the minority.
Statistics
Four times the teams played each other and only in one of these matches Germany was able to win, the Spaniards celebrated success twice.
Only in one of the last 10 matches Spain was losing
Germany played four matches in the tournament and missed each one
Forecast
For the Spanish national team, the current Euro began with a defeat, but the “red fury” gathered and showed off her best football. The Germans did not lose in the tournament, but they play in the defense rather messy, they missed from all the rivals that they had to meet. The Spaniards are more played, in the game they look much preferable, so defending the German title will be almost impossible.