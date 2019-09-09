Spaniard Nadal became a four-time US Open champion (photo, video)
September 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Sunday, September 8, in new York city hosted the finals of the US Open championship (US Open) — the final of the season tournament “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
In the final match met the second racket of the world Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Russian Daniil Medvedev, occupying the fifth place in world tennis ranking. .
