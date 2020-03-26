Spanish club players of the national team of Ukraine held a training session in a videoconference mode
The players club Spanish Segunda – “Oviedo”, which is on loan speaks Andrey Lunin, held a group training session via video conference, reported on the official website of the Asturian club.
All players and technical staff of the first team, including goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine participated in the videoconference. Oversaw coaching staff headed by cuco Ziganda. Despite the fact that the players are isolated in their homes, they perform daily physical work assigned to them by the fitness trainer Alberto Martinez.
“This meeting is to work from home was designed to maintain team spirit during the quarantine, and build team philosophy. New ways of working are used during the quarantine. “Oviedo” is demonstrating its ability to withstand everything that happens, rallying the team”, – reads the statement of the press service of “Oviedo”.