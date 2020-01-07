Spanish fans are boycotting the super Cup: real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia have sold only 1 thousand tickets
From 8 to 12 January in the second largest city of Saudi Arabia – Jeddah will host the super Cup of Spain on football.
This year the Royal football Federation of Spain decided to hold the super bowl on the updated format.
In tournament will participate teams that won the first three places in the championship respectively, Barcelona, real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and holder of the Cup “Valencia”.
In the semifinals, Valencia will play against real Madrid and Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. The winners of the pairs play the final match on January 12.
However, Spanish fans are not particularly keen on the Arabian Peninsula.
The day before the start of the tournament the above clubs have sold tickets 1076 of the quota of 12 thousand or of 9.05%, informs El Mundo – Madrid have sold 700 tickets and Barcelona – 300.
Another catastrophic situation at atlético and Valencia, both only sold 76 tickets.
The cost of the ticket for the match of Spanish super Cup is only 25 euros. In addition, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are compensated for their fans, the move to Arabia.