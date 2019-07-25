Spanish La Liga can block the transfer Griezmann for Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann in the match against Chelsea
President of the Spanish La Liga Javier Tebas spoke about the requirements of “Atletico” to block the transfer of Antoine Griezmann for Barcelona.
According to Tebas, such a development is quite feasible.
Atlético filed a complaint, than has questioned the registration of transfer Griezmann in Barcelona. The process has already begun. And to settle the case will have representatives of both clubs during a private meeting,” said Thebes, the radio station Onda Cero.
“The possible situation where we will block the transfer of the player. The leadership of La Liga will have to decide what to do in such a case,” said football functionary.
Recall that atlético accused Griezmann and Barcelona in the collusion and for that reason were required to block the transfer of the Frenchman.
The club believe that the Catalans held separate talks with the player back in the spring, when its price was 200 million euros, however, waited until July, when the price fell to 120 million and only then issued the procedure.
Now the “plans” require the missing, according to them, 80 million