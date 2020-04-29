Spanish La Liga criticized the decision of the French authorities to complete a season
Javier Thebes
The head of the Spanish La Liga Javier Tebas said that the French government clearly hastened the decision to cancel all sporting events in the country in season 2019/20, including a national championship in football, because of the pandemic coronavirus.
“To come to the factory dangerous than to be without an audience, acting under protocols La Liga. Controlled and safe economic activities are important to regeneration. Otherwise, important sector of the economy will simply disappear, including football,” – quoted Tebas AS.
“Prior to the Committee meeting to be held on may 27, we have the time to provide their plans. To resume the season until the end of June. France took a hasty decision. In Europe there are other countries besides Spain who are going to play. They are starting to resume activities. For example, Germany,” – said football functionary.
Keep the faith at the end of the championship and the head of the Royal Spanish football Federation (RFEF) Louis Rubiales, saying that Spain will go its own way.
Louis Rubiales
“The question of a pandemic is so important that it was time to exercise the utmost caution. We’ll be together with our authorities, no matter what path they choose, – quotes the words Rubiales AS.