Spanish Marca has held a vote for the best player in history
Popular Spanish newspaper Marca decided to take a vote among the fans, for the unofficial title of best footballer in history.
The survey was conducted on the system of the playoffs.
In the 1/8 final of the tournament, flew to the Hungarian Ferenc Puskas, Eusebio, the Portuguese, German Franz Beckenbauer, Frenchman Michel Platini, Brazilian Ronaldinho, severoirlandtsev George best, the Italian Paolo Maldini and the representative of the Soviet Union Lev Yashin.
In the quarterfinals, the Argentine Lionel Messi surpassed his compatriot Alfredo Di Stefano as the Brazilian Ronaldo was also his compatriot Pele, another Argentinian Diego Maradona was better than the Dutchman Johan Cruyff and Cristiano Ronaldo scored more votes than the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.
In the semi-finals CR7 left no chances Maradona, but Leo barely ahead of Ronaldo.
In “the bronze medal match,” the Argentinian in equal struggle lost to the Brazilian.
In the main final advantage Cristiano was an overwhelming 246 thousand votes to 209 thousand.