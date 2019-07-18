‘Spanish the Maldives’ turned out to be more dangerous Novosibirsk: after bathing in the lake with turquoise water hospitalized a few bloggers (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Dangerous waters with turquoise water that resembles the popular resorts on the Islands of the Indian ocean beckon bloggers not only in Russia but also in Europe. “In Novosibirsk the Maldives” was a picturesque CHP-5, and “Spanish the Maldives” – an abandoned tungsten mine in the Comarca Bergantinos Autonomous community of Galicia. For the sake of the people getting in the water. And if Siberian photos and videos can be found of men and women, slightly opustevshij feet and hands in the water, in Spain the spectacular images extreme did, diving into the lake. As a result, several people were hospitalized with skin rashes and stomach upset, reports Euronews.

According to doctors, prolonged exposure to toxins in the water can lead to seizures and even renal failure, The Local reports. “Short-term exposure is likely to cause irritation of the eyes and skin, but prolonged stay in the water may cause stomach problems, vomiting and diarrhoea,” warned the physician of the University hospital in La coruña’s Manuel Ferreira.

“In addition to the health problems that can occur because of recreational activities on the lake, there is the issue of personal safety because of a possible fall and even deaths,” he told Euronews activist environmental Association Salvemos Cabana Ramon Varela.

The Association requires local authorities to take security measures and to restrict the entrance to the pond. “On weekends the crowd going. It offers a beautiful view, but it carries a risk. Don’t forget that we are talking about industrial waste,” said Varela.

Tungsten was mined here during the Second world war – after the orders of General Francisco Franco on the orders of Adolf Hitler. And threw mine in the 80-ies of the last century.