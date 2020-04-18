Spares no one: 20 famous people who died of coronavirus
Spanish Princess and the British Marquis, Czech historian, Italian movie star, an architect from Boston, the Belgian writer, the Argentine artist, American actor and Parisian psychoanalyst – they all died in recent weeks from the effects of coronavirus. “Radio Liberty” tells the story of the twenty victims of the disease are equally ruthless to all.
Lucia Bosé (1931 – March 23, 2020) – Italian actress
Director Luchino Visconti saw 16-year-old Lucia Bose behind the counter in Milan’s popular pastry shop and had immediately sensed in her a future star. In 1947, Lucia won the beauty contest “Miss Italy”. It has become one of the most prominent Actresses of the era of neo-realism, filmed by the best Directors – the films of Michelangelo Antonioni “Chronicle of a love” and “Lady without camellias”, in the “Satyricon” Federico Fellini, the “Testament of Orpheus” of Jean Cocteau, “Natalie Granger” Marguerite Duras, “Under the sign of Scorpio” brothers of Taviani. In 1956, she married Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel Domingina and settled in Spain.
In 2000, Lucia Bose opened the first Museum in the world angels in the town of Turégano. In 2019 at the Rome film festival, she presented a book of his memoirs.
Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma (1933 – 26 Mar 2020) – Spanish Princess
The virus was merciful to the British Prince Charles and Monaco’s Prince albert, who suffered a disease in a mild form. But the Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma, a cousin of the Spanish king Philip VI, became the first victim of the pandemic COVID-19 among the members of the Royal families of Europe.
Maria Teresa was called “red Princess”: she was a supporter of the party of the carlists, but argued for a socialist monarchy. The Princess believed that instead of class struggle requires a constant search for harmony. She received a PhD in Hispanic studies at the Sorbonne, and another doctorate in political sociology at the University of Madrid. Was a feminist, never married and lived alone. Studied Islam and its attitude towards women’s rights among her interviewees were Yasser Arafat and Hugo Chavez. In 2002 he published a book about her “Red Princess”, in 2014 she wrote a history of the family Bourbon-Parma.
Marguerite Derrida (1932 – March 21, 2020) – French psychoanalyst, the widow of philosopher Jacques Derrida
Marguerite of Amature was born in Prague. Her father, journalist and Slavic scholar Gustave of Amature (1902-1985), translated in French books by Leo Tolstoy, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Ilya Ehrenburg, Boris Pilnyak, and other writers, in 1945-1946, the family lived in Moscow, where Gustave Ameture worked as a correspondent for Agency France Press.
Brother of Marguerite historian Michelle Amature (1933-2017) was a prominent researcher of Russian literature of XIX–XX centuries, translated into French the works of Boris Pasternak, Osip Mandelstam, Anna Akhmatova, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Andrei Sinyavsky, Joseph Brodsky, was a member of the editorial Board published in the Paris magazine “Continent”.
Marguerite of Amature were translated from Russian and English in her translations was published in France “the Life of Klim Samgin” Maxim Gorky, “Morphology of a fairy tale” by Vladimir Propp and the writings of the British psychoanalyst Melanie Klein.
With her future husband, the eminent philosopher Jacques Derrida (1930-2004), she met in 1953, they were married in 1957 in the United States. Their son, the writer Pierre Alferi.
Ian Kreen (1930 – 7 April 2020) – Czech historian
Before 1970 Kreen was the head of the historical faculty of the Charles University. Opposed the occupation of Czechoslovakia by troops of the Warsaw Pact, was expelled from the Communist party and lost his job, he participated in the dissident movement, signed the Charter 77, underground conducted historical seminars.
Creen studied the circumstances of the expulsion of Germans from Czechoslovakia after the Second world war. Ambiguous reaction was caused by published in 1990 work “community Conflict: Czechs and Germans 1780-1918” in which he tried to destroy many of the stereotypes in the field of Czech-German relations. In 2002 he received the medal of merit from President Vaclav Havel. In 2006 was awarded the Magnesia Litera for the textbook “Two centuries of Central Europe.” Here you can read the article Yana Kruna “Central Europe in the European geographical and historical context.”
Juan Jimenez (1943 – April 2, 2020) – Argentine painter
Jimenez, a student of Hugo Pratt, known for his work for Métal Hurlant and other European magazines and comics are fantastic, primarily the space Saga “the Caste of Metabarons” (1992-2003), created together with writer and filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowski.
“When we started working on the complicated world of Metabarons, Jimenez was already the epitome of Nameless, the last immortal Metabaron. In my subconscious Jimenez can’t die. He will continue to draw like the great warrior that he was,” wrote Alejandro Jodorowsky. And this entry in Facebook his son, actor and musician Brontis Jodorowsky:
Marcel Moreau (1933 − 4 April 2020) is a Belgian writer
First Moreau novel came out in 1957. He worked in the Belgian and French periodicals, in the “Xinjiang”, “Parisienne” and “Le Figaro”. Traveled extensively, including to the Soviet Union. Was friends with the artists Roland TopoR, and Jean Dubuffet, corresponded with Francois Mauriac and albert Camus, about his work spoke highly of Simone de Beauvoir. Writer anais NIN said: “There is depth in which most creatures do not venture to look. It’s a hell of the abyss of our instinctual life, this immersion in our nightmares, which is so important for our spiritual rebirth. The mythological hero’s journey involves great struggle with demons. Marcel Moreau started the fight.”
The trailer of the documentary film about the life of Marcel Moreau:
Sergio Rossi (1935 – April 2, 2020) – Italian designer
Sergio Rossi learned how to sew shoes from his father and in 1968 opened his own workshop. Now it is the largest Italian company producing fine women’s footwear. The latest model of Rossi – Opanca sandals high heel stilettos with the adjacent sides of the foot leather and laces holding the leg and going for the ankle was so popular that it set a particular fashion direction. They tried to play in shoes, boots and even sneakers.
With the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic Sergio Rossi donated 100 thousand euros for the Sacco hospital in Milan. His company switched to selling shoes online, announcing that all proceeds are going to fight COVID-19.
“When the lift becomes more difficult, you look ahead and begin to descend. It was at this point it is important to have the strength to find a way to support each other, giving hope and a path to a better tomorrow” – wrote on this occasion, CEO Ricardo Scotto.
In the message Scotto about the death of Sergio Rossi, has these words: “He loved women and was able to uniquely capture the femininity, creating shoes, ideal for women’s feet.”
Helene Aylon (1931 – 6 April 2020) – American artist
Aylon took up art at the age of 30 years, after the death of her husband, the Rabbi of one of new York’s synagogues. In the 70 years she met with writer Maya Angelou, one of the allies of Martin Luther king, and then with other followers of the “cultural feminism”, such as Mary Daly and Andrea Dworkin. In the 80-ies the main theme of creativity Aylon was anti-militarism, and then the Jews and the role of the woman. In 1984, before his wedding day a son asked Helen to write to him traditional marriage contract “ketubah”. According to the rules in this document refers only to fathers. It hurt Aylon, she began to ask advice from Orthodox rabbis, and only one of them allowed Helen to write your name on the document – but only on the margins or on the reverse side. Aylon did so, but with a small clarification: wherever the text could stand his mother’s name, she put an asterisk and at the bottom in a footnote added: “All mothers”. The following text, which she supplied her notes, was the Torah. For six years Helene Aylon carefully read the Holy book and marked the horizontal pink line all those places where it was mentioned about revenge, deceit and hatred of women, attributed to God.
Torah with notes by Helene Aylon at the Jewish Museum in new York:
Dmitri Smirnov (1948 – April 9, 2020) – composer
Dmitry Smirnov was born in Minsk, graduated from the Moscow Conservatory. In 1979, at the VI all-Union Congress of Soviet composers, Tikhon Khrennikov, report music of Dmitry Smirnov has been heavily criticized, and he was in the so-called “chernikovsky seven” – the “black list” of the seven composers. In 1989, staged his operas to William Blake’s “Tiriel” in Freiburg (Germany) and “Thel” in London. In the same year his First Symphony “the seasons” was performed at the Tanglewood festival in USA. Since 1991, Dmitry Smirnov lived in the UK. He was one of the initiators and organizers of the ASME – Association for contemporary music. He has published several books of poetry under the pseudonym Smirnov-Sadovsky, translating poetry from English into Russian (by William Blake) and from Russian into English (Mikhail Lermontov). Author of books about music and biographies of Blake. Died in hospital in Watford.
“I am happy that I visited this land,” – he wrote a few days before death.
Shimon Okshteyn (1951 – April 9, 2020) is an American artist
Shimon Okshteyn was born in Chernivtsi. Since 1979 he lived in the United States. His works are in the collections of the new York Museum of modern American art, the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum and in many private collections.
On the website of Radio Liberty Shimon Okshteyn says the writer Alexander Genis:
The main thing in painting of Shimon – the relationship of the animate with the inanimate. We used to be considered inviolable border between them. As mentioned in “Pinocchio”, the patient is either alive or dead. Category animation doesn’t know the comparative degree. The grammar does not allow us to add to a living or nonliving misty “more or less”. But it is necessary to break away from conventional grammar necessary for a fair physiological fact, as you find that thing are not equal things – one is deader than the other. Inanimation can serve as a mask covering a life full of passion.
In the paintings of Oksana partially ensouled things, because they all have sexual characteristics. It’s not a still life, but not a portrait. This is a collection of fetish, mysterious objects that replace a woman.
Thus the fetish – the woman herself. There is nothing natural, nothing naked, it’s all covered – blush and lipstick, crimson nail varnish, delicate lace gloves, a black nylon stocking. We do not see the naked body. It is hidden from us, as the gold stock in the safe of the Bank. Instead, the course is a bargaining chip sexual paraphernalia. Provocative outfits charged by the secrets that they hide. Their perversity – in reticence. Avoiding nudity, the artist intentionally carries an erotic charge from nature to culture. It clothing makes it indecent beauties.
John Prine (1946 – April 7, 2020) is an American singer
The talent of John Prine was opened by his colleague, country singer Kris Kristofferson who hears Prine sings in one of the Chicago clubs. The debut album, simply titled “John Prine” (1971), immediately made him famous. Bob Dylan admired his style of performance, calling it “pure prystowsky existentialism”. In recent years John Prine was suffering from cancer, he had amputated one of his lungs.
Allen Garfield (1939 – 7 April 2020), American actor
Allen Garfield was a journalist, a boxer, studied at the famous acting school Lee Strasberg, and played supporting roles in the films of miloš Forman, woody Allen, in “the Conversation” by Francis Ford Coppola (1974), “the Candidate,” Michael Ritchie (1972), “Nashville” Robert Altman (1975), “Police of Beverly hills II” Tony Scott (1987). In the film “the Ninth gate” he had a stroke, and Roman Polanski gave a partial paralysis of his character. Garfield continued to act in films until 2004, when he suffered a second stroke.
Michael McKinnell (1935 – 27 March 2020) – American architect
Style Maccannell characterized as a combination of memory architecture, modern feelings and devotion to modernism. His first significant work was the building of the Boston city hall – the project created by him won the competition, when the architect was still a 26-year-old graduate student at Columbia University. He developed it together with the German architect Gerhard Kalmanson, and – to the surprise of authors who never before did not build their application won the contest, which was proposed to 255 projects. Many of their design at the time seemed controversial, but now city hall has become a symbol of Boston.
Mackinnell built many government and public buildings in the United States. He always carried in his pocket a six-inch ruler and explained that the scale of the building should match the size of the human body.
Alexander George Tynne, the Seventh Marquis of Bath was a British politician
Owner of a large state (more than 150 million pounds) Alexander George ting lived in hippie style, and his name was often found on the pages of the tabloids. He was one of the founders of dwarf Essex regional parties, 7 years sat in the House of lords of the British Parliament, considered himself an artist and founded in his manor and Longleat Safari Park.
Mark bloom (1950 – March 25, 2020) is an American actor
In the Comedy “Desperately seeking Susan” (1985) mark bloom has played with Madonna, Rosanna Arquette, Laurie Metcalf, Aidan Quinn and John Turturro. For young stars this film was a great start. A year later, bloom appeared on screen in the Comedy “Dundee nicknamed Crocodile”. Bloom has played many roles in movies, television shows (“the Sopranos”, “Elementary”, “Mozart in the jungle”), worked in the theater, but the authors of his obituaries remember first and foremost these two comedies of the 80-ies.
Lee Fierro (1929 – 5 April 2020) is an American actress
The fame of Lee Fierro for his role in the cult film Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws”. She played Mrs. Kintner, the boy’s mother, eaten by a shark. Besotted with grief, Mrs. Kintner slaps the chief of police, who closed the beach, even though they knew about the crimes of killer sharks.
Adam Schlesinger (1967 – April 1, 2020) is an American singer
Adam Schlesinger playing in bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows. He was nominated for the award “Oscar” and received a Grammy for the soundtrack to “what you do” Tom Hanks (1996) and three awards “Emmy” for music to television shows. Great success enjoyed his music for the Broadway production of the John waters movie “cry-baby”.
Terrence McNally (1938 – March 24, 2020) is an American playwright
Terrence McNally was one of the most famous and prolific playwrights in the United States. He was openly gay and lived for many years in same-sex marriage with the famous theater producer Tom Kirdahy. In his plays, McNally raised the theme of the life of homosexuals, homophobia, love in the time of AIDS. “Theater changes the heart, that secret place where we actually live in,” he said in 2019, receiving a fourth Tony award.
David Driskell (1931 – April 1, 2020) is an American art critic
The main research topic of David S. Driskell was the story of African American art, which many cultural institutions in the United States was underestimated and ignored. Among his curatorial achievements – the exhibition “Two centuries of African American art: 1750-1955” held in Los Angeles in 1976. It gathered more than 200 paintings, drawings and sculptures, Driskell has shown how significant was the contribution of black artists in the history of American art. Driskell wanted to show the white cultural establishment that the art of African Americans artificially and unfairly marginalized, and succeeded. This exhibition recognizes ArtNews, “changed history of art forever.”
Jean-Laurent Cochet (1935 – 7 April 2020) is a French Director and actor
Jean-Laurent Cochet became an actor “Comedie Francaise”, the oldest theater company of France, in 1959, when he was 24 years old. In the 1960s he founded his own drama school and gradually became famous in France as a teacher of acting. Among his students were Gerard Depardieu, Isabelle Huppert and many stars of television, film and stage. Huppert says he was fascinated by his teaching skill. “In his class, I was rather a spectator than an actress.”
Cochet was famous for its strictness. He was not allowed to lessons late and endured, when one of the students coughed during class. He adored the theater, and believed that performance should be similar to a religious ceremony.
Among the victims of the coronavirus – a Belarusian actor Viktor Dashkevich, Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, a former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril and many other people whose names are known to millions. This martyrology is updated every day.
