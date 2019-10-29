Special diet reduces the symptoms of depression in just three weeks
Australian researchers during observations for 76 depressed University students found that to help these people, maybe a special meal. It should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, fish and lean meat.
Switching to a healthy diet can help people to get out of the depths of the depression in less than a month. To such conclusion scientists from Macquarie University in Australia based on observations for 76 depressed University students. It turned out that their daily diet consisted mainly of processed foods, sugar and saturated fats. When it was changed with the help of fruits, vegetables, fish and lean meat, in just three weeks, it caused significant improvement of symptoms.
Experts stress that contain lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants food nourishes the brain and lowers inflammation and reduces the internal stress associated with depression. A study of Australian scientists is the latest of a large number of scientific papers linking proper nutrition with improving psychological health. Now, however, scientists have directly examined the Association between diet and mental health through a randomized controlled study, which is considered one of the most reliable methods of scientific analysis.
At the beginning of the study, all participants filled in detailed questionnaires about your mood and food. The level of depression ranged from 7 points and above on a scale, indicating severe and chronic disease. All the volunteers consumed large amounts of refined carbohydrates, saturated fat and sugar. Scientists have divided them into two groups. The first participants have completely changed your diet, and it was here that they made maximum progress. The second food has not changed, and any significant achievements recorded here.