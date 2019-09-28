Special envoy of the US state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned because of the scandal around call trump Zelensky (PHOTO)

Special envoy of the US state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker, resigned the day after the publication of a report by an anonymous whistleblower about the controversial call of the President of the United States Donald trump Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. According to members of the Democratic party, in an interview trump tried to force Ukraine to launch an investigation against his political rival Joe Biden and his son hunter. Kurt Volker is also mentioned in the complaint of the informant.

In particular it is said that Walker and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sandland met in Kiev with Zelensky and other Ukrainian politicians, on 26 July, the day after the conversation of American and Ukrainian presidents, to instruct you how to respond to the demands of the trump. Walker and Sandland discussed with the lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani as to minimize the damage to U.S. national security.

According to us media reports, September 27 Walker said Secretary of state Mike Pompeo of intention to resign. According to The New York Times, citing an informed source, Walker came to the conclusion that in the circumstances his efforts as special representative on Ukraine will be ineffective.

The resignation of Volker became known a few hours after the Committee on foreign Affairs, house of representatives, announced in early October hearings with Volcker about the controversial call. In Congress are still awaiting his testimony, but now it is unknown whether he will appear before the Committee in the expected date, according to CNN.