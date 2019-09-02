Special horoscope for the next few years for each zodiac sign
Aries (21.03–20.04)
Stubbornness, for which you usually reproach, will play in your favor. In 2021 you are waiting for a crucial period, which can give a solid work (if you try). Ready? Then place the piggy Bank a little more and don’t spend it all at once — good time for investment will come only in 2023-m.
Taurus (21.04–20.05)
Stress length of two years is about to end and… there will be a time when you will need to prove themselves in the competition. I agree, too, does not look an easy task but you can do it! Note: this applies to both work matters and personal relationships.
Gemini (21.05–21.06)
In the next five years you will develop a very valuable skill, which is so often said by therapists to change their attitude to the situation, if you affect it, you are powerless. And then it will be brighter, when you can just relax and not think: “what’s in it for me?”
Cancer (22.06–22.07)
Your distrust excessive caution prevented to enjoy a new reality. The cities are taxis without a driver, you are offered a diet based on the DNA test, and you draw back. Don’t be afraid to get out of the comfortable shell — outside will not a warlike environment, and the same comfort zone, but in version 2.0.
Leo (23.07–23.08)
More Precisely, The Lion King. Who will lead the space mission? Of course, you. Invent the cure for all diseases? Is also you. The children will write about you podcasts and contemporaries to invite them to participate. The peak period of activity will be in 2023, when you will almost all.
Virgo (24.08–23.09)
Virgos will have to make many important decisions, but not for too long: a period of increased responsibility will end in the second half of 2020. And don’t be too hard! Even if advanced algorithms can predict changes in your mood (and in advance to neutralize them), people will still make mistakes. And you need to be able to forgive them.
Libra (24.09–23.10)
A great and ambitious ideas come to you one after another — and in five years you will find a lot of changes (nice!). However, then starts calm… And the stars have offered a solution: 1) come up with a new hobby; 2) to monetize it.
Scorpio (24.10–22.11)
You have a lot of free time (the idea of a four-day work week was good!), but your thirst for soul-searching went into an active phase. Be careful with the reflection, and do not dwell on the negative, and not risk missing out on really great opportunities. What? The stars hint at a serious career jump.
Sagittarius (23.11–21.12)
Until the end of 2020 can safely take risks, fearlessly to Express their opinions and experiment in the profession. It will not always bring the money (alas), but always — fun (yay!).
Capricorn (22.12–20.01)
To 2021 will have to rely only on yourself, but then you come to the aid of all the stars, wizards, and any other forms of life, the existence of which is still not scientifically proven. Work on charisma: you may have to lead the masses (you choose: to be the head of the company, the popular VR blogger or an experimental artist).
Aquarius (21.01–20.02)
Let the possible difficulties in the material world you are not upset — all these problems can be solved. It remains only to wait until 2023-go: at the beginning of the year is starting off with a long favorable period when you will be confident even in the rare difficult moments.
Pisces (21.02–20.03)
In 2020, don’t be afraid to set ambitious professional goals. But everything takes time, and the result of their work you will see only a couple of years later. How not to turn sour in anticipation? Live in the moment and to be kinder to loved ones — they will support.