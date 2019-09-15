Special services of Turkey kidnap people around the world, and Ukraine is no exception, defenders
International human rights groups accuse security services of Turkey in the kidnapping in the States of Europe, Asia and Africa. Claim that Turkish special agents over the past three years managed to crank out not less than 31 operations in the kidnapping. Everything stolen was returned to Turkey to further court. Another attempted abduction in July 2018 fell through due to the intervention of the police.
The Swiss organization “Foundation of education, training and integration” (SERA) argues that in Europe several States have documented cases of kidnapping by the Turkish security forces. Operations were conducted in Ukraine, as well as in Kosovo and Moldova. It is reported by Die Welt.
Human rights activists link the theft with a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. Allegedly stolen were related to the coup attempt or was sympathetic of Fethullah Gulen, accused of preparing a coup.
Recall that in 2018 from several countries to Turkey have been delivered to the representatives of the opposition, who escaped from persecution in their homeland. For example, in Turkey was returned to the resident of Nikolaev Yusuf Inan. First mentioned the kidnapping, but then the result was announced that the extradition took place with the knowledge and consent of Ukraine. Feared for the fate of the Turkish journalist Yunus Erdogdu.
