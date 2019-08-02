Specialists gave advice on a healthy daily diet

In the daily diet from the point of view of experts should enter 400 grams of fruit and vegetables 3 tablespoons vegetable oil or 2 avocados – this is a mandatory healthy minimum.

Специалисты дали советы о здоровом ежедневном питании

Experts have shared tips on a healthy daily diet. Recommended daily to eat enough plant foods, and carefully control their intake of fats and sugar. In particular…

“Fats should not be more than 30% of the total energy used is 3 tablespoons vegetable oil or 2 avocado, or 100 grams of peanuts, or 100-140 grams of soy beans. Solid saturated fats should make up less than 10%, TRANS fat – less than 1% of total energy consumption”, — noted experts.

Also experts advise to cook for a couple, replace butter with vegetable oils (olive), buy dairy products with low fat content, and instead of white bread – whole wheat. In addition, you need to control your consumption of various salted snacks and canned goods, and potatoes instead of roast the pumpkin.

