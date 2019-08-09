Specialists told about how to drink without a hangover
Scientists from the UK figured out how to drink alcohol and not to run after that with a hangover. It turned out that to prevent the effects you need to drink some beverages.
Scientists have organized a series of laboratory tests with participation of volunteers who consumed different alcohol also has varied doses consumed. In the end, failed to establish that the sequence in which people drank alcohol does not affect his future health. Plays no role and that, if mixed drinks in the process. In particular, it was believed that the combination of vodka and beer to obtain a ruff, or, for example, their wine, will provide a “hug the toilet” in the morning, but the key is the amount of alcohol consumed.
The ability of a person to comply with doses of alcohol and refusal of alcohol abuse able to provide normal health even after a great party.