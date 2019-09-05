Specialists told about the eye problems after 40
Vision after forty years, many people began to plummet. People feel it, but, as a rule, nothing in this regard is taken.
Experts say that eye and vision can be maintained as far as possible, if you know what diseases may develop due to the sharp deterioration of vision.
So, according to doctors in the first place after forty can develop presbyopia or presbyopia. This, according to doctors, the most common disease in humans associated with age-related vision disorders.
The emergence of this disease is due to the fact that the eye lens loses elasticity or partially atrophied. In this case there are problems while reading texts written in small font. Before the eyes can see “shroud”. This may be associated headache and fatigue.
Also among the problems with the eyes celebrate the development of age-related molecular degeneration. It occurs when the degeneration of retinal cells, as a rule, those cells which are located in the Central part of the eye. Degeneration usually develops in the elderly, people with heart problems. In these cases, doctors may prescribe injections or pills.
A very dangerous disease, such as cataracts can also develop after forty years. Doctors say that after fifty cataract may appear very rapidly. According to doctors, it all depends on the characteristics of the organism: some progressing, others not, and they live for years with the first stage of this disease.
If surgery is not necessary, doctors prescribe drugs and drops. In the worst case, operation is conducted.
As for another disease of glaucoma, it can overtake and 35-year-old patient. This disease is increase the pressure the eye which can cause blindness. A peculiarity of this disease lies in the fact that it does not manifest itself in symptoms does not occur, and this man gradually fades, not knowing why.
In any case of visual impairment you need to go to the doctors. Ophthalmologists either prescribe treatment or sent to the operating room.