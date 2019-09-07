Specialists told about the most dangerous place in the house
Well-chosen bed will help sleep, and most importantly – will not cause injuries. This was stated by the American scientists, who for many years conducted research in this area.
They noted that the crucial parameters of the bed, especially the height. According to the project Manager on selection of beds, Professor Carroll Polak, Nelson, beds in any house is the most traumatic, especially for kids.
Experts have called the main cause of injury – frequent falling. Moreover, said they, many in the fall die.
According to statistics, said the experts, every year there are at least 450 people who die during the fall in a dream.
Therefore, the Polak-Nelson appealed to the manufacturers of furniture with a request that special attention be paid on the bed.
I agree with him, the specialists of “Center for the study of trauma.” They note that according to statistics, at least 80 percent of children injured during sleep. As a rule, they say, is either not age appropriate beds, either two violent, not suitable for growth.
Also experts say that the dirtiest place in the house is the floor under the bed. A team of specialists from Germany researched urban dust. It turned out that the dust that accumulates under the bed, there are such harmful substances as cadmium and lead. They’re deadly, scientists say.
“So, — they say, — the short legs of the bed is highly impractical, as it does not allow wet cleaning”.
Scientists in the U.S. and Europe after the observations concluded that the optimal height of the bed is considered to be 60-65 inches. At this height, according to experts, it is easier to reach the floor and when standing, the load on the spine is minimal. Due to the fact that a person of average height leg length to the knee is equal to 60-65 inches.