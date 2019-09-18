Spectacular failure: the couple divorced after a year of marriage, realizing that they are gay
The husband and wife got divorced a year after the wedding, realizing that both are gay.
Cattle and Joe Turners have been married for 13 months, after which understand that it is better to divorce. Because suddenly they realized that both are heterosexual. It is reported by The Sun.
Joe and Scott were married, but soon she realized that was a mistake. She worked as a doctor in the hospital and constantly stare at his colleague, Wendy, who was in a relationship with a man. Then Joe realized that he preferred girls but didn’t know how to explain to the husband.
Wedding
Cattle suddenly announced to his wife that no longer wants to live in the family because he likes men. Joe was delighted with this, and they filed for divorce.
Divorced, the Cattle became used to living alone, while only looking for someone for a relationship. And Joe after the divorce, Wendy was invited to the bar to drink. From the moment they started Dating.
Jo and her new girlfriend
Former spouses hate to cut ties and often found in cafes together. They joke that when the Cattle will find a boyfriend, it would be nice to live four.
After the divorce the pair remained friends