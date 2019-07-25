Spectacular Jamal touched a tender photo with son
The singer shared her feelings on motherhood
Son of Jamala Emir-Rahman in March one year old and she gladly shows fans a new footage of a toddler. The actress is clearly enjoying motherhood and trying all the free time to spend with your child. So, she touched the hearts of fans of the new tender photo with your son.
The picture shows Jamal stands on the sofa and keep the Emir on his hands. However, she is dressed very effectively in wide-leg pants, coffee color and a white blouse with voluminous sleeves. The child dressed in a brown sports suit. The singer raised in one hand and some kind of toy and looks with interest at her.
In the signature for publication, she admitted that appreciates time spent with the baby.
“Re-nauchitsya devoutest sorry speeches, slakovci for conim new Kroc, Ratti desagana Maluk — TSE is so cool I nestlike Nadia scho navt vaiko peredati words. Take vdott, NBI ti itself pererodina. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Nadzvychaina cnuu hour s Emam”, — said Jamal.
Followers of the singer left many Milenij reviews under warm the.
- Children of nadihal in Novi desagana, dodati forces I nathnennya
- Yak beauty
- Super fellow
- With the advent of the son you’ve become more gentle)))) Nice to see you on stage inspired))))
- Nehaj bude health! Photo, Klas
- So then yea.. And next, if children pdataout, h so curiously sluchaty. Tak MUDr. Seem, children of scho shte pam ataut hug God
- The best years of a woman to see how your child grows up. This is women’s happiness.
- Cuties
- This is an adult, it seems only yesterday on your page, it was reported that the Emir was born, and now he is learning much, realizes, learns the world. How quickly time flies. Let it all turns out. Love
styler.rbc.ua