Spectacular Ko the opponent Lomachenko in a unification battle ended the fight in California (video)
On the night of 29 June in Temecula, California, Pechanga Resort Casino world champion IBF lightweight champion Richard Commies (28-2, 25 KO) of Ghana in a fight with a former world champion, a veteran of Mexico’s Raymundo Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KO) by TKO and defended his title.
Quite a spectacular match lasted eight rounds, for which Beltran has thrice been knocked down twice in the first round and another in the fifth.
It should be noted that the match was particularly a contact fight, the boxers had heads and Commies have a hematoma near my eye, and beltrán – dissection.
In the 8th round, Beltran missed a barely visible sharp left hook and fell down for the fourth time. The referee stopped the fight.
It is likely that the Ganz’s next fight will be against champion WBA and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko.
In turn, the Ukrainians next bout against Brit Luke Campbell.
Full video of fight Commies – Beltran: