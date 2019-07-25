Spectacular Mueller: ‘Russia continues to interfere in elections’
Former special U.S. attorney Robert Mueller is convinced that the Russian attack on the U.S. electoral system continues, and the Kremlin plans to intervene in the presidential election of 2020.
Moreover, the experience of the Russian Federation is now seeking to learn from other countries, said Mueller at a hearing in the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives, reports the correspondent of UKRINFORM.
In this regard, Mueller called, in particular, “aggressive as possible” to adopt new legislation that would have helped the FBI, CIA and NSA to work together for the sake of countering Russian intervention.
He agreed with the Senator of the need to provide legal mechanism for intelligence agencies to quickly alert the candidates that they fall under the Russian “active measures”.
Recall, speaking on 24 July in the law enforcement Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress, Mueller said that during his career, saw a lot of attempted attacks on American democracy and Russian meddling in the election of 2016 was “one of the most serious.”
Investigation of spectracolor USA Robert Mueller regarding possible links and collusion between the parties to the election campaign of Donald trump and Russia lasted from June 2017 to March 2019.
Its results have been prepared more than 400-page report that indicates that “systematic and extensive” Russia’s intervention in the electoral process in the United States in 2016.
At the same time, the report States that evidence of a conspiracy to trump with the Russians, sufficient for conviction, has not been found. However, prosecutors did not rule out that the US President tried to obstruct justice during the investigation.