Speech ex-spectracolor Mueller in U.S. Congress on the RF interference in the elections has disappointed everyone. All except trump and Russia (PHOTOS)

Loading...

448-page report of former spectracolor USA Robert Mueller, who headed the investigation of the Russian intervention in the US presidential election in 2016, looking forward to everything. As the congressional hearing in which he participated in two committees of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States. America held his breath. However, no sensational revelations was not…

These hearings were held at the insistence of the lawmakers, Democrats, who primarily wanted to hear from Muller clear answer to the question, prevented President Donald trump the work of justice during the investigation. Hearings promised the culmination of a great political drama, which was launched at the end of March, when attorney General William Barr stated in a letter to Congress the conclusion of the then unpublished report by Robert Mueller, in which were summarized the results of nearly two-year investigation of the contacts between the members of the electoral headquarters of Donald trump with Russian citizens, Russian investigative cyber operations and operations in the social networks during the U.S. presidential campaign.

According to attorney General Barr, spectracolor Mueller found evidence of large-scale Russian intervention in the American elections, but found no evidence of collusion or coordinated action by the staff of trump with Russia and does not “draw conclusions” let the President trump the work of justice, that is, if he was trying to impede or stop the investigation conducted by the team of Muller. Barr stated that he, as the attorney General, in consultation with his Deputy, came to the conclusion that the facts given in the report of Muller, do not give grounds to accuse Donald trump of the obstruction of the work of justice.

This conclusion of the attorney-General indignantly rejected by many prominent democratic lawmakers. According to them, the report are a few of the facts of illegal intervention of Donald trump in the investigation, and spectracolor not have caught the President in a crime simply because according to the instructions of the Ministry of justice, which reglamentary such investigation, spectracolor can’t indicting the current President. Legislators wanted to hear the answer from the mouth of Muller, the now former spectacular, clear answer to the question: has the President violated the law.

But, according to “Radio Liberty”, the sensation was not held. Robert Muller in response to most questions methodically sent legislators to the text of its final report and steadfastly refused to comment on the findings in the report.

In fact the only thing that managed to achieve democracy – the recognition of Muller that contrary to the claims of President trump, the report does not “exonerate” the President in the face of accusations of obstruction of justice.

The Republicans who tried to use the hearings to represent the Russian investigation as an attempt by detractors of trump to undermine the position of President, also was not successful. Terse Mueller refused to answer questions from Republicans about whether unfounded, compromised dossier Steele, commissioned by the opponents of the trump, the reason for the start of “unreasonable”, according to the supporters of the trump investigation. However, Mueller strongly defended himself against accusations that his investigation team was filled with opponents of trump. “I’ve been doing this for almost 25 years and during those 25 years I never anybody did not ask what party they belong to… For me the important person’s ability to perform his job, insisted Robert Mueller”.

“Disappointment – this is the term I would define the mood in Congress after a protracted seven hours of hearings, said the columnist for the Wall Street Journal Gerald Ceiba. – A feeling of disappointment, because the Democrats were hoping that Muller will confirm that trump broke the law by trying to dismiss Muller from the post of spectacular. The Republicans wanted to achieve from Muller’s recognition of the innocence of trump, as he was not charged with anything. In the end, the hearings weren’t given very much material to energize the movement for the impeachment of President trump, or end the debate in favor of one side or another”.

Judging by the reaction in the American press, opponents and supporters of Donald trump have remained at their opinions. The New York Times has published a comment with the assertion that the hearings were confirmed at least four episodes of the intervention of the President in the work of justice, which is a serious offense for which Congress can remove the President from power.

On the pages of The Wall Street Journal, former adviser to the George W. Bush Karl Rove writes that opponents of trump’s failed, despite a serious preparation for these hearings, and the vast majority of Americans are against impeachment of the President.

The speaker of the house representative Nancy Pelosi, speaking after the hearing, urged his party members not to rush into impeachment, and wait until the Democrats do not get more information as a result of the ongoing parliamentary investigations and litigation with the President.

As noted by some commentators on the sidelines has been one of the most striking statements of Robert Muller. He expressed concern regarding the fact that most Americans don’t realize the real danger of Russian intervention in the American electoral process. “This was not an isolated case, – said Mueller. They continue to do that, at the time, as we sit here. And they expect to do this during the next campaign.” (The next election campaign of U.S. President will be in 2020 – approx.ed.)

Mueller confirmed that Russia had committed a “Federal offense”, getting access to the computers of the Democrats during the presidential race in 2016. “If we talk about computer crimes indicted in this case, no doubt,” he said at the hearing, answering the question, did Russia a Federal crime “to help Donald Trump”.

After these words of Mueller, the American magazine Newsweek put on the cover of its latest issue photos of President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the inscription: “Putin 2020. Will we be able to prevent him to hack our elections… and to undermine our democracy?”

After hearings in Congress, the US President, Donald trump told reporters that he is a winner after the speeches Muller. “We had a very good day, the Republican party,” said the 45th President of the United States.

“What I was trying to protect Robert Mueller, to defend it was impossible. Impossible to defend this ridiculous fake witch hunt”, he added. According to trump, today “much to prove”. Trump was asked how he refers to the words of Muller, that the report of spectracolor does not justify the President. “And he had no right to justify,” said trump, who had described the report as “full justification”. When one of the reporters asked trump to comment on Muller, the President of the United States in theory can be charged after leaving office, the trump responded by calling the reporter “one of the worst” among journalists.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the hearing “a huge embarrassment for Democrats”.

From the point of view of a lawyer President of the USA J. Sekulow, the testimony of Mueller revealed “alarming deficiencies in the investigation conducted by spectaculorum”. “They showed that this investigation was conducted by a small group of politically biased prosecutors who, try as he might, could not prove any obstruction (of justice the head of administration of the USA), nor the existence of a conspiracy or collusion of the election headquarters of the trump of Russia”, – says the lawyer. In his opinion, “Americans understand that the issue is resolved”. “They also understand that the case is closed,” added Sekulow.

Russia has not reacted to the congressional hearing, only noting that he has repeatedly rejected any accusations of meddling.

Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov, commenting on the new accusations that Russia continues to interfere in the American elections, noted that it is impossible to interfere in what is not. “This horror story is needed solely to deal with (US President) trump and anti-Russian hysteria,” wrote Pushkov in his Twitter.

And the first Deputy head of the Federation Council Committee on international Affairs Vladimir dzhabarov, commenting on the statement by Robert Mueller about what Moscow hoped to benefit from the election of trump’s President, said that “the Prosecutor who understands the issues of law, rights to make such statements at least funny.” According to him, Washington still has not presented evidence of Russia’s intervention in U.S. elections. Mueller “goes to the Democrats, to somehow damage the image of the trump, and once again cast a shadow on Russia,” said the Senator.

Recall, the U.S. secret service, accused Russia of interference in the American electoral process in 2016. The investigation of these attempts of influence and were engaged almost two years spectracolor Robert Mueller. In particular, he investigated the alleged collusion between the authorities of the Russian Federation and the current President of the United States Republican Donald trump. In its report on the results of the investigation dealt with the fact that the staff of GRU Russian Federation in 2016 could steal 70 gigabytes of data from the server to the Democratic party of the United States containing thousands of letters and documents. These documents later, according to spectacular, was published by Wikileaks in 2016.

The results of the investigation, Mueller confirmed charges of Russia meddling in U.S. elections. However, he found no evidence of “collusion” between Donald trump and Russia. Muller has also made a number of convictions against seven former employees of trump, although the charges were not directly related to the main topic of investigation.

Total investigation has indicted more than 30 people, including several Russian citizens. Muller also studied the question, let the President trump justice in the investigation and have not come to a definite conclusion. According to the results of the investigation, attorney General William Barr stated that obstruction of justice was not. And Muller and Barr confirmed longstanding position of the justice Department, which under the Constitution the incumbent President, in any case, you cannot file criminal charges.

Moscow for its part denies all allegations and conclusions of the report attempts to influence the elections in the United States.