‘Spellbound’ exhibition March 8 in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (6-8 March)
What: Festival of the cherry blossoms at South Coast Botanic Garden
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula, 90274
Details: This festival will immerse visitors in Japanese culture with visual, gustatory and auditory effects. It offers a walk through the blossoming gardens, performances by Japanese artists, traditional Japanese drinks and treats, and a variety of workshops for the whole family.
Cost: $4-9
What: ”Magical” exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: Jeffrey Deitch, 925 N Orange Dr Los Angeles 90038
Read more: Hollywood gallery Jeffrey Deitch organized the exhibition of artwork, dubbed “magical”. This show is about the supernatural, occult and magical traditions in contemporary art and how it is perceived by society.
Cost: Free
What: the Exhibition “Inverted house”
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: Museum of Illusions 6751 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
More info: This is a great place to impress your friends and family dancing on the ceiling and walking on the walls. It includes 7 different interactive rooms: a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and more.
Visitors can enjoy the 3D illusion created by the best artists from around the world. New illusions will provide even more exciting and spicy experience.
Cost: $0-20
What: concert at the Museum of natural history
When: Friday, 6 March, 17:00
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: first Friday of each month from March to June at the natural history Museum of Los Angeles hosts music evenings. These days visitors of all ages will be allowed to linger in the Museum until late in the evening and enjoy the performances of DJs, as well as night tours, and refreshments.
Each month will be to play with different musicians.
Cost: $20
What: a Russian night March 8
When: Friday, March 6, from 21:00
Where: Caffe Roma 350 North Canon Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: the Most fun party in honor of March 8 will be held at club Roma Beverly Hills. This is a special celebration for Russian-speaking residents of California. Leading the event will be Konstantin Stanislavsky, and to set the mood of the evening will be DJ Sasha G.
Guests can enjoy a variety of drinks and refreshments and special gifts for the ladies.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of whales in Dana point
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8
Where: the Festival has several locations, a list of activities for each of them — the link
Read more: Every spring thousands of gray whales and their babies migrating North, sailing close to the coast of California, in connection with than in Dana point is the festival.
The event include parades, street fairs, concerts, exhibitions, tours and more.
Cost: Free
What: Meeting with Igor Irteniev
When: Saturday, March 7th at 18:30
Where: Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program, 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093
Read more: Russian fans club of art song and poetry “Cactus” invites to a concert of Igor Irtenyev.
Igor irtenev was born in 1947 in Moscow, graduated from Russian state Institute of performing arts and Higher theater courses. The author of several poems and received many awards.
Cost: From $0
What: the Celebration of March 8 in Russian
When: Saturday, March 7th at 15:30
Where: 731 S Averill Ave San Pedro, California 90732
Read more: Russian children’s club invites women to the celebration of March 8 in Russian. Holiday guests will find a fun play on the tale of the assumption “Mixed family”.
In addition, it offers various musical and dance performances from students of the club and a lot of fun.
Cost: Free
What: the Celebration of March 8 in a Russian school orange County
When: Saturday, March 7, 16:00
Where: Mason Park, 10500 Mason Ave, Chatsworth, CA 91311
More info: In keeping with tradition, the men’s team of the Russian school of orange County invites teachers, helpers, sponsors and everyone to the celebration of March 8.
The men’s team will feed all the hot dishes, and guests can bring everything else: dessert, snacks and any other Goodies for your taste. Creative program will definitely follow cookbook. Come and bring your family.
Cost: Free
What: Free performance of Taras Shevchenko
When: Sunday, March 8, from 13:00
Where: Ukrainian Cultural Center, 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Read more: Ukrainian cultural center of Los Angeles invites everyone to the presentation of the “Muses of Great Genius.” The performance will tell you what and who inspired the legendary Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko on the writing of religious works. Guests will not only learn a lot of interesting information, but also to meet new people and have fun.
Cost: Free
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3658
[name] => March 8,
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => 8-marta
)
March 8
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14454
[name] => Russian
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => na-russkom
)
in Russian
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25664
[name] => weekend in Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-los-andzhelese
)
weekend in L. АнджелесеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark