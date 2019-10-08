“Spent”: expired scandalous disqualification of Michel Platini (photo)
On Tuesday, October 8, expired four-year disqualification of the former President of UEFA, the famous football player Michel Platini, who may resume football activities.
Recall that at the end of 2015, the boss of European football was suspended by the FIFA Committee for ethics from any football activities for eight years. The reason was the translation of Joseph Blatter, who has led FIFA in 1998–2015, 2 million Swiss francs from the funds of the International football Federation on account of Platini in 2011. Over time, the disqualification of the Frenchman was reduced to four years.
The three-time winner of the Golden ball, European champion in the national team of France and a legend Juventus do not know yet when and in what position he will return to football.
“I have an idea, but at the moment it’s hard for me to say”, — quotes Platini AP.
Michel Platini three times won the “Golden ball” best player of Europe
At the same time 64-year-old Platini continues to challenge in court imposed on him the FIFA a fine of 60 000 Swiss francs (about 60 thousand dollars). Before his disqualification Platini had planned to replace Blatter as President of FIFA, who now holds the Swiss Gianni Infantino.
Photo Getty Images
