Spices are harmful for the brain

| July 30, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Frequent use of spices and pepper sauces can have a detrimental influence on the brain. To such conclusion the group of scientists from the University of South Australia.

The person who daily uses Chile sauce, might soon develop dementia, the newspaper reports Eurekalert.

More than 15 years for the professionals to examine the level and degree of influence of hot sauces on human health. Experts noted that the slender people in the use of spices is significantly reduced memory and efficiency.

Note that prior to this, scientists talked about the benefits of Chile, as it reduces weight and normalizes blood pressure. Later, scientists began to consider Chile as a not very useful product.

Scientists also noted that the effects of spicy peppers exposed to more people with low or normal weight.

