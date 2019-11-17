Spicy in mini and boots: Camila Cabello in a spectacular Luke called for a social event
22-year-old actress in sexy outfit was released.
In new York, hosted the annual event Next TIME 100, which called for Camila Cabello. The singer has chosen for his outfit drama.
She wore black short dress jacket with satin lapels, with open neckline and magnificent draped sleeves fuchsia.
The dress she combined with fishnets and high suede bottomtime.
As accessories Kamila used a thin black choker and pearl earrings. Hair she gathered in a bun, and makeup was saktsentirovat attention to the black arrows.