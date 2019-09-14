Spicy in mini and boots Kendall Jenner walked in new York
September 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
23-year-old model Kendall Jenner was captured on the streets of new York paparazzi, and walk the girl, as always, chose the attention-grabbing outfit.
Kendall captured near the Balenciaga boutique in SOHO, probably the model went shopping. Purchases in the hands of the model, we did not notice, but her bodyguard who went behind Kendall, who was carrying several black bags, which were Packed with clothes.
Kendall Jenner also got everyone’s attention. She was dressed in a black long shirt and short shorts, and a leather pointy-toed boots. Shirt model traditionally was not of linen.
Surrounding learned model, many of them took out his phone to make her photo, but Jenner did not bother. She continued to walk down the street like a catwalk.