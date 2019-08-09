Spicy joke 98-year-old Prince Philip was forced to blush Elizabeth II
Prince Philip throughout his life was known as a wit. He often amused his wife Elizabeth II, but some of his special joke was not appreciated by even his beloved wife.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been married for 72 years. The lovers married young and managed to keep warm relations over these years. Many believe that the reason for a strong Union not only of love and devotion, but also in the character of Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh.
It is believed that a sense of humour Prince Philip has played an important role in this Union. The Duke of Edinburgh is one of the few who is able to cheer Her Majesty.
Elizabeth appreciates a good joke and she is not without a sense of humor. Western media believe that this is a very brought Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince Harry: they often exchange jokes, many of which look pretty safe.
Probably Prince Harry have inherited the sense of humor of his grandfather: Duke of Edinburgh has repeatedly hit the headlines because racy jokes and witty comments. And sometimes committed outright liberties. For example, once Prince Philip allowed himself to make a joke… about the body of his beloved wife!
Cousin Patricia Mountbatten once admired the beautiful skin of the face of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip, without hesitation, replied: “Yes, and it’s so smooth on the whole body”. According to former Royal correspondent James Whitaker, the Queen did not appreciate such a daring joke.
Daily Mirror reported that for 72 years of his life with his wife, Prince Philip only a few times “made a mistake” with jokes. For example, once the Duke for the laughs hid the beloved Corgi of his wife. He probably believed that amuse Elizabeth II, but instead, Her Majesty was very upset.