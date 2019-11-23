Spider-man: naked and dirty Volochkova angered by the network (photos)
The flamboyant Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who previously boasted a grown daughter, angered the network with a new photo.
The actress appeared completely naked in the Hammam, which includes the site of her mansion. For a beautiful shot Anastasia sat on the twine on the massage table. She also smeared mud.
“Fortunately, in addition to mud, given to me in the day of the premiere, no other dirt does not stick to me. But only remains in the hands of those attempting to quit on me or sling it”, — has signed a ballerina photo.
She also disabled the comments under the picture, but her haters Volochkova discussed on other pages.
“Yes, silently slate rustling, the roof goes”, “the Child said, what is this spider-man”, “Babayka”, “Who are you, beast?”, “No net force”, “How can so humiliate themselves, so dishonored?” — they write.
We will remind, earlier Volochkova said that the split helped her to steal men from their families.
