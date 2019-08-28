Spider was an uninvited guest in live BBC
Insect got into the camera lens during a live broadcast of the BBC. Video of the incident posted on Twitter page of the company.
The presenter was interviewing a Scottish officer Graham Campbell. During the conversation appeared on the screen spider.
The insect was in the background of the narrator. It crawled from the bridge to the flats. The speaker didn’t about the extra “guest” in the air.
After the release of presenter Shaun Ley said that there were two video cameras. One shot of Campbell, and the second — a panorama of the city of Glasgow, which became the background for the speaker. It is for the second chamber was crawling spider.
When a giant spider hijacks a live interview, you just have to carry on 🕷on!!!
Councillor Graham Campbell was undeterred, talking about Glasgow University’s move to pay back £20m of slave trade profits
Read more: https://t.co/gFRBChICAi #AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/vf30YLH5HP
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 23, 2019