Spider-woman set a world speed record by climbing the 15-meter wall in seven…

The representative of Indonesia Aries Susanty Rahay set a world record in speed climbing among women. 24-year-old Aries, which is called Spiderwoman (spider-Woman), climbed a 15-meter wall with incredible speed — in just 6,995 seconds, leaving his rival — the Chinese song Yulin. The song belonged to the previous record — 7,101 second.
The duel took place in the framework of the competition for world Cup International Federation of sport climbing IFSC in the Chinese city of Xiamen.
Video contest spread on social media, gaining millions of views. “It is something inhumane,” wrote one commenter.
Speed climbing at the wall is one of the three disciplines of competition climbing, which will be first included in the summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. Have Rahau has all chances to become an Olympic champion.
