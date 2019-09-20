Spikes face: Nastya Kamensky beat a brazen fan
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky, attracting attention not only for its songs, but also candid images, is very popular. Sometimes fans are too Intrusive and blatantly show their attention.
“I had a problem with that, because I always looked older than my classmates. So, when I got a little older, I had problems because I had a lot of fans. And when I became famous, it all just came from the banks began to offer for the love of stuff”, — shared with “Srcover path” Kamensky.
But Nastya is not shy. The singer recalled how in his youth, put in place the boyfriend, having whipped him in the face with a bouquet of roses.
“Flowers, I beat the man with a spiked face, because he wanted love” — said Kamensky. She added that this case is a long discussion in a stellar coterie. But after his men more tactfully began to show his attention.
“I’m such a nature girl and became famous in the circles for being very obstinate. Because I know exactly what you want and that it’s important to me. I won’t give his love or just for some money. I can make them”, — said the star in the comment to the channel “Ukraine”.
Recall now Nastya Kamensky married. At the end of may they played loud Potap married in one of Kiev restaurants. On stage, the singer performs in revealing costumes, and in life prefers comfortable clothing and romantic dresses.
Special popular online its a spectacular photo, Nastya Kamenskih in a swimsuit.
