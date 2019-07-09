Spill whiskey in Kentucky in the river at station 37 km the fish are dying, the strange taste of the tap water in the state capital (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the us state of Kentucky has created serious environmental problems after a fire at two warehouses of Jim Beam company in Versailles, when the fire destroyed at least 9 million liters of whiskey in 45 thousand barrels. The authorities have made efforts to not allow alcohol into the Kentucky river and other water bodies and to protect sources of drinking water for settlements, but to prevent the spill failed.

According to the office of energy and environmental protection state on 8 July, the plume whiskey river Kentucky has now stretched for 37 miles and reached the larger of the Ohio river, where, as experts suggest, the impact of alcohol will be negligible or not be felt. Meanwhile, on the smaller of the rivers is a sea fish. Its scale is yet to be determined. Yet every day samples are taken, work on the saturation of water with oxygen. At the burnt out warehouse also continues activities about harvesting and minimize environmental impact.

In addition, any questions regarding the quality of tap water in the capital of the state is Frankfort with a population of 25.5 thousand people. The inhabitants had a strange taste and smell water from the tap. However, authorities believe that the threat to the health of the people there.

We will remind, a fire in warehouses of Jim Beam occurred on the night of July 3. It was assumed that the cause was a lightning strike, but not yet confirmed. Only one of the two burned warehouses stored 45 thousand barrels of whiskey, each of which was 200 liters of Bourbon. As a result of a fire nobody has suffered, have informed “Voice of America”.

According to the official representative of the Jim Beam Dan Cohen, destroyed in a fire whiskey was relatively immature. He suggested that the fire would not harm retail sales, which in the state of Kentucky owns 126 of the warehouses that store more than 3 million of barrels of whiskey.

According to estimates by Bloomberg, if we take the average retail price for a bottle of Jim Beam in 15-35 dollars, the fire caused the company damages of approximately 90-300 million dollars. And that does not include threatening them with large fines for environmental consequences.

Note that the incident at the Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky have happened before. So, in 2003, the lake poured out 3 million liters of whiskey, the fire occurred, after which the pond was raging firestorm. The cause of the incident was also called lightning.