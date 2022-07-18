Spirit guides show the way in July 2022. What awaits you
This transit asks everyone to look again at unresolved pain or trauma.
When the romantic planet Venus fell into sweet Cancer on Sunday, July 16, everyone got magic dust from the stars. This energy is about the home.
Enjoy small parties, cook with your partner, or remember the joy of creating a meal just for you. Next, on Tuesday, July 19, the astrological comet Chiron, often referred to as “wounded healer”, goes retrograde, where it will remain until the end of December. This transit asks everyone to look again at the unresolved problem or trauma, so when Chiron goes retrograde, perhaps consider working with a therapist if you still haven't done so.
The guides ask to be mindful of the specific. days
The Escort Lion season opens on Friday, July 22nd. Celebrate the summer before it turns into fall, saying & ldquo; yes & rdquo; for weekend escapades, romance and night dancing. When Juno, the & ldquo; the asteroid of commitment & rdquo;, goes retrograde on Monday 25th July, it's basically the start of a season of seriousness as we all reflect on our thoughts on long-term relationships. So the Leo season is absolutely your chance for a casual summer connection before you start craving a cuddle and commitment.
July begins to end with Dark New Moon in brave Leo on Thursday, July 28th. The lion loves spotlights and the moon are magical times to set an intention, so use this night to solidify the goals you want to manifest. When the happy planet Jupiter begins its retrograde on the same day, we are all tasked with reviewing our long-term goals. Remember that you deserve happiness, both professionally and personally.
