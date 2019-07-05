Spiritual shield and Putin in a cassock: network fun photo exhibitions of paintings on Solovki
The Solovetsky monastery (Russia) held an exhibition “the Spiritual shield of the Fatherland”, where they were placed paintings of Russian President Vladimir Putin, defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Soviet Marshal Zhukov, the military army of Russia and clergymen of the Russian Orthodox Church.
This writes the well-known journalist and curator of contemporary art exhibitions Alexander Kuznetsov in Facebook.
In the paintings of priests, including the notorious Patriarch talking with the representatives of the Russian authorities and sanctify military equipment.
“Arrived to Solovki, it took 1.5 days… and then, suddenly, the impression of the day — a true exhibition of contemporary art… in part, this reflects what is happening here. Sorrow,” — writes the journalist.
In the comments users have said the style of the artist to do some characters look similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in particular, on one of the paintings seen the priest, with the facial features of the head of the Russian state.