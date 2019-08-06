“Spitting image of Alla Pugacheva in his youth”: the daughter of the prima Donna has won fans hair with “curls”
Fan page daughter of singer Alla Pugacheva and Lisa Galkina is a new picture of the girl. In the picture she with very beautiful hair, which, apparently, did her stylist.
While Lisa Galkin smiles slyly. The child radiates joy, warmth and positive, so that it is impossible not to fall in love.
In the review members noted that the girl grows a little asterisk. According to its users, in the future the child will have a great success. Well, hairstyle Lisa Galkina and her curls are just gorgeous — just like my mother in her younger years.
“A miracle named Lisa”, “That’s because horoshoia Lizana”, “This lapotochki”, “Beauty Lisa”, “Already future “woman,” “Well, no words, beautiful and intelligent girl”, “Just a miracle! Charming, extraordinary child” — written by blog readers.
At the same time, some users were frustrated by the atmosphere in which the child is brought up.
Alla Pugacheva and Vyacheslav Dobrynin
“Disgusting! As humbly looks into the eyes of a serf Barber! Run, lizka from these stuffed animals to hell! You don’t need them!” “It’s a baby or something? Before you do this? What will grow out of her Golden youth?” — resent such users.
But then, after a short discussion, members Lisa came to the conclusion that “she will become herself, And not because of my parents, she’s good”.
Many remembered that Lisa Galkin good dances and sings, tells stories and draws. New talent, it was opened by the Pope Maxim Galkin in Riga, where the girl spends the summer with his parents and brother Harry. There, Lisa began to collect shells and designer to draw and delight visitors in star family.
Recall that the children Pugacheva and Galkina five years. They were born in 2013 from a surrogate mother. The presenter regularly publishes in social networks the videos with their children.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the parents discovered Lisa Galkina another talent — the girl listens carefully to adults and composes on the basis of their words tales, which surprised even mum and dad.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter