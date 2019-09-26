Splash of youth vaping in the U.S. has affected more than thousand people
As the number of unexplained cases of vaping in the country exceeds 1000, the head of Department on control over products and medicines says that this is enough to call what happened — the epidemic.
Dr. Ned Sharpless, acting head of Department of sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines, said that his Agency should have been quicker to take action to address the crisis in health care.
“Looking back, the FDA food and drug administration should have acted faster,” said Sharpless Wednesday before a Subcommittee of Congress, citing the surge in youth vaping.
The official number of cases of vaping the Centers for control and prevention of diseases is much lower 530, according to NBC News.
From vaping, 10 people died, including two people in Kansas and California.
To date, the Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines tested 300 samples of Weipa on pesticides, anesthetics, toxins and nicotine. According to Sharpless, almost half of the products contain acetate of vitamin E. the Doctor has recognized that this connection “has no relation to light”.
Currently, there is no evidence that only one ingredient can explain all lung diseases, and medical researchers argue that the most likely conclusion is the presence of a variety of reasons.
“Perhaps in California can be a particular problem source, and on the East coast, there is something else”, — said the chief Deputy Director of the Center for control and prevention of diseases Dr. Anne Shuchat. “I am extremely disappointed with the pace of our investigation.”
Sharpless also told the lawmakers that his Agency plans to remove flavored electronic cigarettes from stores and will begin to apply “existing law restricting the sale of such products” in the coming weeks.
New York has already banned flavored VAPI, according to NBC.
“It’s an epidemic,” warned Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Department of health and environment of Kansas. “And getting worse.”
Recall that two officials in San Francisco have advanced a new bill that proposes to prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes until, while the Administration control food and drug administration (FDA) will conduct a study to assess their impact on public health.